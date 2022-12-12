Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 439,974 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,974 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $392,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $166,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $251,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,654.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $166,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,393. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Recommended Stories

