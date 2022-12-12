Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in DexCom were worth $305,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $116.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

