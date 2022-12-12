Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 364,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.14% of Insmed worth $319,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Insmed by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Insmed to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.
Shares of INSM opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.94.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 319.03% and a negative net margin of 179.37%. The company had revenue of $67.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
