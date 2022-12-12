Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611,117 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $314,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 409.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 157,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

Shares of TT stock opened at $175.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.14. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

