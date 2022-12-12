Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $284.18 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,421 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $284,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.47.

Insider Activity

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $214.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.94 and its 200-day moving average is $252.45. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.76 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

