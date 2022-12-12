Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $286.41 Million Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,051,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262,431 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of BankUnited worth $286,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $128,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKU opened at $34.90 on Monday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.19.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKU shares. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

