Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $295.45 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,553,386 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $295,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 807,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 849.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 421.1% in the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $227.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.60.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

