Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $300.21 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $300,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $75.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.06. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $79.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.