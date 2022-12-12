Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $308.69 Million Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170,439 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mattel were worth $308,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 901,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 8.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 200,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Mattel Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.