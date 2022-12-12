Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $311.01 Million Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,439,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,560,157 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Alkermes worth $311,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

