Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $327.88 Million Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.11% of Papa John’s International worth $327,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 1.8 %

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Shares of PZZA opened at $85.10 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.