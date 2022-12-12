Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $334.15 Million Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of nCino worth $334,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the second quarter worth $140,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 42.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth $149,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
nCino Trading Up 0.2 %
nCino stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88.
NCNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
