Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $334.15 Million Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of nCino worth $334,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the second quarter worth $140,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 42.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth $149,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Trading Up 0.2 %

nCino stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,005 shares of company stock valued at $527,079. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.