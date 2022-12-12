Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $385.66 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,956,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $385,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,515,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,516,666.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 120,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,796. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $117.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

