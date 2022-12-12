Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $392.84 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,597 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Trex worth $392,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 424.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after buying an additional 651,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 293.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 759,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,353,000 after buying an additional 566,971 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 49.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after buying an additional 186,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $44.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.85. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley cut their price target on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Trex Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

