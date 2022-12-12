Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $432.56 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 729.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042,378 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $432,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FND. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

NYSE FND opened at $75.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

