Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $436.82 Million Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,545,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,114 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Doximity worth $436,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Doximity by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,402,000 after purchasing an additional 885,798 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Doximity by 50,950.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Doximity by 33.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Doximity by 347.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 65,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Doximity Price Performance

DOCS opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.