Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.14% of Peloton Interactive worth $411,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $11.51 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $43.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
