Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293,102 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of TechnipFMC worth $435,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779,683 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $40,881,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,422 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

