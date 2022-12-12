Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $370,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 0.1 %

Airbnb stock opened at $94.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.95. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $30,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,284,808.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 814,272 shares of company stock valued at $91,488,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.