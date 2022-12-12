Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $370,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.
Airbnb Trading Down 0.1 %
Airbnb stock opened at $94.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.95. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.79.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
