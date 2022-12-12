Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $286,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after purchasing an additional 762,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after purchasing an additional 459,442 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $116.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

