Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,711 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $298,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 302,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,095,000 after purchasing an additional 86,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 136.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $420.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

