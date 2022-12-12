Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106,302 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $332,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.46.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $87.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $135.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.