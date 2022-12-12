Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 102,353 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102,353 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $352,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $182.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.32.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.36.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

