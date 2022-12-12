Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 719,256 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,037,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,256 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Kemper worth $385,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Kemper by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kemper by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Kemper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $54.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -22.50%.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

