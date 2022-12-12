Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 848,447 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 848,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Terreno Realty worth $420,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.07 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

