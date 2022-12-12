Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,562 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Blueprint Medicines worth $284,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 261,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after buying an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,274,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,394,000 after buying an additional 41,961 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $8,712,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $111.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

BPMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,518.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,915. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.