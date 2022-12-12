Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 102,023 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,158,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in KE were worth $325,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth $866,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth $18,213,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 1,805.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KE by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 927,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after buying an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Shares of BEKE opened at $15.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of -1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

