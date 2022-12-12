Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 215,430 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,698,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in FMC were worth $288,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth about $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in FMC by 360.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $126.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day moving average of $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

