Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,315,423 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,439,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,315,423 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bunge were worth $402,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 105.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth about $453,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 20.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Bunge by 20.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 48,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $95.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average is $96.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Bunge’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Insider Activity at Bunge

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.