Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 257,385 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,226,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 257,385 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $279,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

CNA stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 76,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,080.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 178,532 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,646. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.