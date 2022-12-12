Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 286,543 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,988,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 286,543 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Popular worth $383,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 334,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 4,587.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 244,400 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Popular by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 236,267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Popular by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 175,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $65.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $75.64. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $3.17. Popular had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 16.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

