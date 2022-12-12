Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,649,759 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,948,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,649,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Twilio were worth $330,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $200,903,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Twilio by 450.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Twilio by 631.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Twilio by 41.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,617,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,398,000 after acquiring an additional 772,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Twilio Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $45.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $279.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $124,990.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.