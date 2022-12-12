Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 47,053 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,185,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,053 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $331,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 291,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,781,000 after acquiring an additional 35,908 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 518,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 61.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

PAYC opened at $314.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $432.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

