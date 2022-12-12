Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 544,940 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,102,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 544,940 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Equity Commonwealth worth $305,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 121.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 479,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 262,384 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1,288.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 572,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 531,351 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 56,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $3,196,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $25.97 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 432.83 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

See Also

