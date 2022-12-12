Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 84,551 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,422,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $405,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VeriSign by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $197.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.24.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,144 shares of company stock valued at $630,991. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

