Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 90,694 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,854,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 90,694 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of IDACORP worth $302,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 133.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $107.87 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

