Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 993,963 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,724,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Patterson Companies worth $324,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418,046 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 149.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,441,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,501 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,294.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 140,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,344,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,526,000 after acquiring an additional 106,393 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $28.94 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.