Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,974,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,667,374 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $417,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $196.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.68.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

