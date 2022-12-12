Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,099,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,621,944 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Pure Storage worth $439,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Pure Storage by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Shares of PSTG opened at $29.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

