Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,401,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,072 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Toro were worth $333,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toro by 625.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Toro by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Angela C. Drake sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $296,291.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Angela C. Drake sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $296,291.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,046 shares of company stock worth $802,292. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $110.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.01. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $113.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

