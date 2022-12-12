Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,096,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,138,650 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $439,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $265.57 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

