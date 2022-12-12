Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 3,565 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 740,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $26,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 94.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 27.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 78.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global Stock Performance

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.