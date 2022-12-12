Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 3,765 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $30,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

