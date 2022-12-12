Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 737,313 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 147.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737,313 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $35,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 894.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

MRVI stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Bank of America cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

