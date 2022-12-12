Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,248 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $31,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,256,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,418,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,195,000 after acquiring an additional 277,628 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FE opened at $41.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.