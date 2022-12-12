Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 10,004 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $33,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.84 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

