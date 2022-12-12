Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 165,985 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,985 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $30,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Bunge by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Bunge by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Bunge by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $95.51 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

