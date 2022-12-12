Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 293,489 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 811,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,489 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $30,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,972,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,476,000 after buying an additional 298,701 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,660,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,147,000 after purchasing an additional 113,422 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,383,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,413,000 after purchasing an additional 74,691 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $32.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.