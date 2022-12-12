Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 54,320 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,320 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $30,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 56.6% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $191,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,149 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 101.1% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 449,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 445,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 492.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,080,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,244 shares of company stock worth $4,324,420. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $180.72 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.54 and its 200 day moving average is $159.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.58.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.