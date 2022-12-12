Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,095 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $28,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

BIIB stock opened at $285.37 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.75 and a 200 day moving average of $235.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

